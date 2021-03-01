https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-congressman-byron-donalds-assaults-the-capitol-with-truth/
“The American Rescue Plan is being sold to the public as Covid aid, yet only 9% of the funds are directed towards providing stimulus relief. The American taxpayers deserve better than radical and fake relief bills.”
It’s time we speak truth in the nation’s Capitol:
— Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 27, 2021