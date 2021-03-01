https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-new-york-crackpot-ag-letitia-james-says-investigating-claims-sexual-harassment-governor-cuomo/

On Saturday a second former aide stepped forward and accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. This prompted calls from fellow Democrats for the embattled Governor to resign.

in his defense Cuomo said the comments to the young aide were “good-natured” and “misinterpreted.”

Democrat state leaders are very upset over the sexual abuse allegations but not so much about the thousands of seniors that died in the state from coronavirus due to his insane nursing home policies.

On Monday New York State Attorney General announced she received the letter she needed to start an investigation of Governor Cuomo over the sexual harassment charges.

Via CNN-MSN:

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she has received the letter she needs to launch an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The letter was sent to James’ office by Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo on Monday, and asks James to select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.” The letter also directs all New York state employees to cooperate fully with the review and notes that Cuomo will forgo weekly updates on the investigation, to which he would otherwise be entitled. In a statement, James said this is “not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.” She said the “findings will be disclosed in a public report.” The claims against Cuomo that will be investigated include one that emerged Saturday evening in an article in The New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former executive assistant and health policy adviser to Cuomo, told the newspaper that during one of several uncomfortable encounters, Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life during a conversation in his state Capitol office and said he was open to relationships with women in their 20s.

