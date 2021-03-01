http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62073
With America already experiencing the beginnings of an inflation wave that may spiral out of control as a result of trillions in money printing the media is trying to get ahead of the story by claiming that everything becoming more expensive “is good.”
Last month, the New York Times told us “critical thinking” is bad, now Business Insider is telling us inflation “is good.”
Lumber prices have shot up some 180 percent since the start of the corona pandemic and hit record highs in February with the price per thousand board feet hitting about $1,000.
“Analysts assumed prices would quickly fall back to earth [after surging in August 2020],” Forbes reported Sunday. “It didn’t happen.”
Despite the price surge, there’s no need to worry. It’s good that prices are going crazy and when this inflation wave starts triggering further shortages and panic buying of other products that’s even better because it’s a sign our economy is “returning to normal”!
It’s also good that all our wealth is being siphoned off to parasitic billionaires who’ve bought off all our politicians thanks to the Wall Street corona-bailouts and COVID lockdowns!
It’s far more important that our economy revolve around monopolist rent-seeking operations like Amazon rather than say, lumber mills — which are probably mostly run by evil white men, anyways!
Soon these Big Tech companies will be allowed to form their own governments with taxing power where they can “innovate” all sorts of new ways to censor us all and take away our bank accounts for disagreeing with their extremist political views — that will be double-plus-good!
Thank you, media, for helping prepare us for your glorious future!
