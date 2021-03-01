https://noqreport.com/2021/03/01/californias-dystopian-daily-pass-they-want-kids-masked-barcoded-and-brainwashed/

For years, conspiracy theorists have warned that governments will implement draconian mandates to prohibit access to services like travel, commerce, and education. Covid-19 has given cover to those ready to usher in their authoritarian dreams as the sheep flock to support the cause. This is why they’re pushing fear. This is why how they achieve their goals.

Case-in-point: California’s new ‘Daily Pass’ program. Touted as a safe way to open schools against a pandemic that is much less dangerous to children than the flu, it requires weekly Covid testing, a daily checklist for symptoms, and a public database through which our children must be monitored in order to accept the privilege of public education. As classical liberal show host Dave Rubin pointed out, this is “some evil, authoritarian insanity.”

Holy fuckballs, this is some evil, authoritarian insanity. They want kids masked, barcoded and brainwashed. Two weeks to flatten the curve they said. I’m staying in CA to #RecallGavinNewsom and then I’m out… https://t.co/q97OHavrPH — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 1, 2021

“Holy f—balls, this is some evil, authoritarian insanity. They want kids masked, barcoded and brainwashed. Two weeks to flatten the curve they said. I’m staying in CA to #RecallGavinNewsom and then I’m out…” he Tweeted.

The program asks parents and students to not only get weekly Covid-19 tests, but to publish them online. It’s unclear who will have access to this information but regardless it seems to be a clear violation of privacy rights as they pertain to healthcare. They also want a daily checklist of symptoms and the standard operating procedure within this “new normal” of constant mask-wearing, hand-washing, and social distancing. As comedian and broadcast Bridget Phetasy noted, “California is a draconian nightmare.”

It should come as no surprise that this system is the brainchild of Microsoft. According to ABC7 in Los Angeles:

“Since last June, our teams have been collaborating closely with Los Angeles Unified to support running schools remotely,” said Eran Meggido, corporate vice president Windows Product & Education, at Microsoft. “We are pleased to be working with Los Angeles Unified to help educators, staff and students return to schools sooner and safer.” Daily Pass generates a unique QR’ code for each student and staff member, and that code authorizes entry to a specific LAUSD location for that day only — as long as the individual receives a negative test result for COVID, shows no symptoms and has a temperature under 100 degrees, the district said.

All of this is inspired by two conflicting concepts. The Chinese Communist Party’s push for “social credit scores” is very similar in its tracking of citizens’ activities. California, which often mimics CCP policies, is taking it all a step more to the evil side by initiating their plans through children first. Covid-compliance has been a major issue in the state from the beginning of the pandemic and this only drags it out further.

The other concept is conflicting only based on its source. The World Economic Forum’s push for “The Great Reset” has its sights set on children as well. By using the coronavirus as the predicate for promoting draconian mandates, their goal is to engage in Neo-Marxism under the guise of stakeholder capitalism. What does California’s new program have to do with their plans? By forcing compliance with authoritarian protocols in exchange for access to public education, California is laying the groundwork for expanded government dependency. At its currently trajectory, the state will soon require people to ask permission for almost anything they do.

The conspiracy theorists many of us previously panned are seeing their dire predictions coming true before our eyes. We must stand up to this type of authoritarianism now before we no longer have the authority to do so.

