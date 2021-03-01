https://babylonbee.com/news/we-found-17-different-instances-of-racism-on-just-one-page-of-a-dr-seuss-book/

Can You Find All 17 Instances Of Racism On This Page From A Dr. Seuss Book?

Racism is everywhere.

But nowhere is racism more blatant than in the books of well-known racist Dr. Seuss. His pages were literally dripping with racism, or maybe that was just the barbecue sauce for our chicken nuggies. Even so, barbecue sauce might be racist too, now that we think of it.

Take this Dr. Seuss page out of Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!. It looks harmless, yeah? Well, you’re just showing your internalized racism, because there are literally 17 different examples of racism packed into this illustration. Come on a journey with us as we explore them all.

1. The giant orange beast is obviously a reference to Donald Trump. This glorifies white supremacy and Nazism, as Seuss was alluding to his allegiance to the bad orange man.

2. The pink boot squashing the poor little dude glorifies fascism. A little too obvious there, Fuhrer Seuss.

3. The text implies it’s OK to go to the Right. Like, COME ON! In a children’s book?

4. Zoom in on the tuba. Keep zooming. Keeeeep zooming: IT’S A TINY HITLER, OH MY GOODNESS! Hard to believe Seuss snuck this one past the editors.

5. The smoke coming from the machine glorifies the racist, classist hierarchies of capitalism that harm the environment and disproportionally people of color. And he made the smoke multiple colors — just one more slap in the face to POCs.

6. The page is rectangular, encouraging readers to think inside the box of capitalist propaganda and not become woke to the struggle of the classes. Straight lines and boundaries are signs of non-wokeness. Plus, the shape is eerily similar to the shape of a Nazi flag!

7. These four men have Hitler mustaches. Seuss was brainwashing kids to worship Hitler! How can we have these books at schools?

8. What color is the page? You guessed it! WHITE! Gee, what a coincidence!

9. If you trace this blank space and kinda squint your eyes a little, it looks like a swastika. Other parts of the page look like ancient Norse runes that are definitely associated with Nazism.

10. There are 35 different creatures on the page. 35 X 2.514285714285714 = 88, a well-known dog-whistle for Nazism.

11. The little mouse dude is carrying a key to go lock up kids in cages. Sorry – migrant detention facilities.

12. The roller coaster forms an “H” for “Hitler.” It could possibly also mean “Hey, racism is awesome!” Either way, it’s garbage.

13. The unicycle has one wheel, representing the supremacy of a single race. Couldn’t be more obvious.

14. The name of the book is Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!, which implies that thinking for yourself about race is good. First, kids will be reading Dr. Seuss books, the next thing you know, they’ll be watching Jordan Peterson videos.

15. The white musician is playing his racist banjo while literally being pulled by slaves. We can’t believe Dr. Seuss snuck in his love for the Antebellum South into this children’s book. Wait — actually, we can.

16. An alligator is pulling a tuba player and alligators come from Florida with Florida being the name of the mother from Good Times best known for a character who shouted “Dy-no-mite!” with dynamite being an invention of Alfred Nobel, making this an obvious commentary on how there needs to be a Nobel Prize for Music which I guess isn’t super racist except that Sweden is full of white people. Sometimes pointing out racist imagery can feel like a stretch, but not this one. Seuss wasn’t even trying to hide it here.

17. Perhaps worst of all, the creatures of different colors are getting along with each other and aren’t segregated. Ideally, the creatures would all be mad at each other for being different colors. They’re clearly not woke enough.

Well, there are probably dozens more, but we have to go scream at some Nazis. You know what you have to do, owners of Dr. Seuss books: go rip them out of your children’s hands and burn them! Then come back here to the comment section and tell us more racist symbols you found on this page!