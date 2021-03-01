https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/cnns-chris-cuomo-explains-why-he-cant-cover-whats-going-on-with-my-brother-while-janice-dean-others-go-nuclear/

As CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted Monday night, his colleague Chris Cuomo — brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — said on his show that he wasn’t able to talk about the latest reports (both the nursing home scandal and multiple sexual harassment allegations). This is rich:

Among those who aren’t buying the BS is Janice Dean:

Oddly enough, Chris Cuomo could cover his view of Andrew Cuomo’s perceived leadership in New York when it fit the preferred narrative:

It really is.

There’s no hackery like CNN hackery.

