https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/cnns-chris-cuomo-explains-why-he-cant-cover-whats-going-on-with-my-brother-while-janice-dean-others-go-nuclear/

As CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted Monday night, his colleague Chris Cuomo — brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — said on his show that he wasn’t able to talk about the latest reports (both the nursing home scandal and multiple sexual harassment allegations). This is rich:

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: “Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.” pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

Among those who aren’t buying the BS is Janice Dean:

I will never forget these guys joking around while we screamed in horror at the thousands that were dying around us. An apology would’ve been a good start @ChrisCuomo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 2, 2021

Oddly enough, Chris Cuomo could cover his view of Andrew Cuomo’s perceived leadership in New York when it fit the preferred narrative:

Disgusting. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 2, 2021

It really is.

When would this obvious conflict of interest ever have been appropriate for a supposedly serious news organization? https://t.co/ucB1WpWtjx — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) March 2, 2021

“I have always cared very deeply about these issues” pic.twitter.com/zy5zNhBRPH https://t.co/VqiTr17t7N — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 2, 2021

Hmmm maybe the media reporter could explain to us why the jokes with Governor/brother was cool but now scandal/brother= cannot discuss. Hmmmm. https://t.co/Da8UnS9Lq3 — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) March 2, 2021

So he can cover his brother when he thinks it’s good news but not now. The whole shtick with his brother was wrong then and this is really apparent now https://t.co/LwDN5mcIUY — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) March 2, 2021

“And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother.” https://t.co/esTHy5dDxQ pic.twitter.com/7Jouk3ONUZ — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) March 2, 2021

Yes, there is one thing we know about the integrity of @ChrisCuomo and @cnn – they just can’t cover or even mention @NYGovCuomo b/c of the brotherly relationship. They’ve always honored that line, right? https://t.co/kiW7rhfDTp — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) March 2, 2021

There’s no hackery like CNN hackery.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

