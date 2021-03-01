https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/01/former-cia-director-john-brennan-embarrassed-white-male-cpac-trump/

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday that he’s “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.”

MSNBC analyst and former Sen. Claire McCaskill said during a panel segment on “Deadline: White House” Monday that she’s “never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims” until the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). McCaskill said lying is now acceptable “for the new Republican Party.”

“Well I must say, to Claire’s point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days … in light of what I see of my other white males saying,” Brennan said in the segment.

“But it just shows that with very few exceptions, like [Sen.] Mitt Romney, [Sen.] Liz Cheney, [and Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty and integrity,” Brennan said. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy And Liz Cheney Disagree On Trump During Press Conference)

WATCH:

“And so they’ll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did,” Brennan said.

“And the fact that this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that really should have no place in the United States in 2021,” Brennan said.

Former President Donald Trump repeated false claims in his Sunday address to CPAC, his first major public appearance since his presidency, that the election was “rigged” and he was the winner.

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the former president again, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The Senate voted 57-43 in February to convict the former president, but failed to reach the necessary 67 votes to convict him.

The mob had broken into the Capitol building during a protest which turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

