https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/01/nick-searcy-cia-director-john-brennan-white-males/

Nick Searcy had a message for former CIA Director John Brennan who said that he’s “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.”

“That’s so weird, @JohnBrennan,” the 61-year-old actor tweeted Monday following Brennan’s comment that he was “embarrassed to be a white male.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Has A Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals’ And ‘Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters)

“We white males are all embarrassed that you are one of us too,” he added. “Why don’t you scram?”

That’s so weird, @JohnBrennan. We white males are all embarrassed that you are one of us too. Why don’t you scram? https://t.co/8N0xwIFCTA — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 1, 2021

Brennan was asked about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during an appearance Monday on MSNBC. “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days … in light of what I see of my other white males saying,” Brennan said on the segment.

“With very few exceptions, like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity,” he continued.

WATCH:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says that he is “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days.” pic.twitter.com/vuVrO3uLu4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2021

Searcy has not shied away from criticizing political figures and policy, recently describing Democrats as “sick,” and condemning lockdowns as a form of “ridiculous child abuse.”

“History will not look back at this kindly,” Searcy said, referencing the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

