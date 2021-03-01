https://noqreport.com/2021/03/01/cpac-is-not-the-conservative-movement-trump-supporters-need/

The highlight of the weekend was Donald Trump’s keynote speech at CPAC. So many people tuned into this speech that most forgot that the Golden Globes was also going on at the same time. Shows that people are simply not interested in what the Leftist Hollywood has to offer, and they’d rather hear a long speech by President Trump.

One of my big takeaways from this weekend was just how out-of-touch CPAC truly is. They are trying to position themselves as the future of the Republican Party by attaching themselves to President Trump. The problem with this is that they are not representative of the true MAGA Movement. They are attempting to blend their establishment political games and intersectionality pragmatism to Trump. This is not the path forward for conservatives.

Think about it, Donald Trump has a 97% approval rating among Republicans. That’s insanely high! The GOP knows that if they cross Trump, then they’ll end up like McConnell, Romeny and Cheney, outcasts within their own party. So, while most of the GOP doesn’t want Trump leading it, they know that they have to tie themselves to him if they want to win. This has led to a dishonesty among many on the platform at CPAC.

While the panels were discussing “outreach” to minority communities through programs like Criminal Justice Reform as their attempt to “broaden the base,” they were just continuing the path that the DC Swamp has always gone down… they don’t actually believe what they are saying. They are simply acting no better than the Democrats by changing their positions on a whim if it will help them to stay in power.

Contrast that with the MAGA Movement, where President Trump and his supporters took unpopular ideas in DC like a Border Wall, no new wars and tariffs on China and won two elections on that America First platform. This showed that the American people want someone to say what they actually mean instead of saying what the political thinks the people want. The problem with CPAC is that that the typical DC swampy guys were doing the latter.

If we want to save America, it’s going to have to be through an America First platform. That’s what the American people want. CPAC is not going to be the leader. At best, they are nothing more than followers that don’t fully buy into what Trump is offering.

That’s where the opportunity for us comes in. We the American people have a perfect storm to take back the Republican Party with the America First platform that President Trump presented. We are going to have to elect America First candidates. We are also going to have to unify as America First Patriots, coming together to create a truly grassroots movement to take back out country.

Can we do it? Absolutely! Just be prepared for the fight of your lives, because the establishment GOP is not going to go down without a fight! If you’d like to join us as we help to unify around the America First platform, head on over the http://americanconservativemovement.com and join us as we fight to save America!

