The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU), slammed Hyatt Hotels in a statement on Monday for allegedly lying about a situation that occurred during the event involving the shape of CPAC’s speaker’s stage

Far-left activists online claimed that the shape of the stage at CPAC resembled a Nazi symbol despite there being no evidence that the stage was designed to resemble anything related to Nazi imagery or that organizers were even remotely aware of the connection.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp initially responded to the claims, which even left-wing journalists dismissed as conspiratorial nonsense, by calling the allegations “outrageous and slanderous.”

“We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community,” Schlapp said. “Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.”

Hyatt released two statements on Sunday the weekend on the issue saying that it took concern that the stage could be a hate symbol “very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company.”

“The CPAC 2021 event is hosted and managed by the American Conservative Union that manages all aspects of event logistics, including the stage design and aesthetics,” the statement continued. “We discussed directly with ACU leadership who told us that any resemblance to a symbol of hate is unintentional. We will continue to stay in dialogue with event organizers regarding our deep concerns. Any further questions can be directed to CPAC.”

Later on Sunday, Hyatt issued a much harsher statement attacking CPAC, claiming that attendees had to be reminded “to wear masks and socially distance, even while colleagues occasionally faced hostility from attendees who did not support our policies.”

“Further, we were extremely disappointed by the disrespect many individuals involved in the event showed to our colleagues, as it is reflective neither of our own commitment to care for members of the Hyatt family nor of how we wish to conduct business,” the statement continued. “When we learned that CPAC 2021 stage design had been compared to a symbol of hate, we promptly raised this concern with meeting organizers who strongly denied any connection to such symbols. Had we initially recognized the potential connections to hate symbolism, we would have proactively addressed it prior to commencement of the event. Unfortunately, this became clear to us only after the event kicked off. With CPAC’s denial of any intentional connection to hate symbols and our concerns over the safety of guests and colleagues in what could have been a disruptive situation, we allowed the event to continue.”

CPAC responded to the statement by saying that Hyatt’s words ran contrary to its own mission statement because they were attacking their customer “by caving into the pressures of the politically motivated social media agitators who seek to destroy CPAC, our attendees and speakers from across the country, and the millions of Americans who support our work.”

CPAC said that Hyatt’s statements appeared to “validate demonstrably false and malicious claims” that were made being made against CPAC by far-left activists. CPAC said that senior management at the hotel “acknowledged that these claims were false and agreed to share any statement before its release,” which CPAC said was crucial so that the public would know the truth about the situation. The statement also said that Hyatt Hotels had “recruited” CPAC.

“For months we have collaborated with your team on logistics, including sharing, reviewing, and approving the stage design that was created by one of our subcontractors,” the statement said. “The fact that no one on the Hyatt staff ever raised concerns during the process shows the ridiculous nature of your statements. Moreover, your statements falsely conceal your oversight role. In fact, the Hyatt Hotel, with our organization and subcontractors, approved and worked collaboratively to build this stage. Only after a coordinated far-left assault to destroy our conference arose did you succumb to lies and compound them with your own.”

“Our Jewish Board Members, staff, speakers, and attendees are appalled by the Hyatt leadership for not standing with us as we fight against antisemitism (a term that Hyatt fails to use in its statements),” the statement continued. “We would have hoped that our 10th annual Shabbat Dinner, daily Jewish prayer services, and speeches on the main stage from Jewish leaders, such as Ambassador David Friedman, Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, and Rabbi Yitz Tendler would be enough to put an end to these outrageous falsehoods.”

Schlapp tweeted on Monday afternoon, “Just leaving the Hyatt in Orlando. The valet thanked me for bringing @CPAC to this hotel. He said it was the first time the hotel felt back to normal. He also said the patriotism was amazing. The NYC Comms consultants for Hyatt should talk to their employees. #AmericaUncanceled”

