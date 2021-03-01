https://www.the-sun.com/news/2426053/andrew-cuomo-asked-woman-reporter-eat-whole-sausage/

ANDREW Cuomo asks a woman journalist to “eat the whole sausage” in a creepy video that resurfaced after two ex-staffers accused him of sexual harassment.

The New York Governor, 63, is seen insisting News 12 reporter Beth Cefalu scoffs a giant sandwich in front of him in the recently resurfaced footage from a state fair in 2016.

Cuomo is seen in a 2016 video asking a woman reporter to ‘eat the whole sausage’Credit: Twitter

Cuomo insisted reporter Beth Cefalu sit next to him and eat a giant sandwichCredit: Twitter

“Will you eat the whole sandwich?” Cuomo asks her.

Cuomo then calls over an aide to give a sandwich to Cefalu, who records the entire interaction on her phone.

“I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” Cuomo is seen telling the reporter.

“I don’t know if I should the whole sausage in front of you but I’m definitely gonna eat it,” Cefalu responds.

In another clip, an aide brings a chair for the journalist to sit next to the Governor.

He stares at her intently and tells her: “no excuses”.

Cuomo then introduces the reporter to the county executive and his daughter Michaela.

“I think we’re gonna be here a while” says the county executive, and Cefalu responds: “Now there’s a lot of pressure on me to eat this sandwich.”

Cefalu then asks to take a selfie with the governor, and he jokes: “There’s too much sausage in that selfie.”

The embarrassed reporter adds: “It’s not as easy to eat this in front of all these cameras.”

Cuomo goes on to explain how elected officials take a training course called “Eating on camera.”

The cringe-inducing video emerged as Cuomo faced a formal inquiry into sex pest claims by two young women who worked in his office.

New York attorney general Letitia James last night said she was ready to hire outside counsel to lead a probe with the power to subpoena witnesses.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, said her 63-year-old boss asked if she would have sex with older menCredit: Twitter

Lindsey Boylan claims Cuomo kissed her on the lips and suggested they play strip pokerCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Cuomo bowed to pressure to allow an independent probe after his earlier attempt to pick his own investigator sparked outcry.

After the governor was forced to back down, the AG’s office said a “rigorous” inquiry would begin as soon as possible.

A statement last night said: “This is not a responsibility we take lightly.

“We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office, and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation.”

His effort to control the investigation had sparked an explosive row over the weekend as senior Democrats including Joe Biden turned on him.

One state senator called him a “monster” and demanded he resign.

On Saturday, former aide Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo had quizzed her about her sex life after she went to him for help as a survivor of sexual assault.

She told the New York Times Cuomo asked if her she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” she said.

“And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”

The New York Attorney General is ready to hire a law firm to investigate CuomoCredit: Twitter

Charlotte’s claims came three days after another ex-aide, Lindsey Boylan, claimed Cuomo kissed her on the lips and suggested they play strip poker.

She claimed in her more than three years while working in his administration, Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.”

“I’m compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation — not by the Governor or anyone else,” Boylan said.

‘UNWANTED FLIRTATION’

Cuomo’s office said Ms Boylan’s claims were “simply false”, and the governor had tried to act as a “mentor” to Ms Bennett.

Last night the governor issued a new statement confessing to making personal remarks to his staff that were “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation”.

But he dismissed it as “levity and banter” and insists he is not a sex pest.

Cuomo said: “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny.

“I do on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private.

“I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married.

“I mean no offence and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.

“To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

Last night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stuck the knife into Cuomo by publicly backing his accusers.

She told Fox News: “The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity.

“The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved.”

Earlier leading New York state politicians including Cuomo’s own deputy had demanded an independent probe, and Joe Biden’s spokeswoman also said he backed the investigation.

Jen Psaki says Biden supports ‘independent’ probe into Cuomo sex pest claims by staffers

