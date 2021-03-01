https://www.lifenews.com/2021/03/01/david-daleiden-appeals-ruling-forcing-him-to-pay-planned-parenthood-1-6-million-for-exposing-baby-part-sales/

The investigative journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s baby body parts trade are fighting back in court, appealing a $16 million verdict in favor of the abortion chain.

On Monday, the Center for Medical Progress announced its lawyers filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court on behalf of David Daleiden and other CMP investigators, seeking to overturn the decision.

“Planned Parenthood got caught selling aborted baby body parts in the undercover videos, and their fetal trafficking programs have started to be held accountable,” Daleiden said. “Yet because of a biased federal judge, who previously helped run a Planned Parenthood clinic in the fetal trafficking network, Planned Parenthood has been allowed to sue me and CMP for successfully reporting the facts …”

Planned Parenthood, a billion-dollar abortion chain, won its lawsuit at a jury trial in 2019. The abortion group accused Daleiden and CMP of more than a dozen crimes, including trespassing, breach of confidentiality, wiretapping and conspiracy. Notably, it did not accuse the pro-life investigators of defamation.

The jury and Judge William Orrick, who has ties to Planned Parenthood, awarded the abortion group $16 million in the case.

In the appeal, Daleiden’s lawyers said the ruling poses a threat to the freedom of the press guaranteed in the First Amendment. They pointed out that Planned Parenthood never proved in court that the Center for Medical Progress videos were false or defamatory; quite the opposite, its lawyers admitted the videos were authentic.

“In allowing Planned Parenthood’s case to go forward without proving the video reporting was false, Judge Orrick denied CMP’s First Amendment rights and protections for speech, blocked significant discovery on Planned Parenthood’s fetal research practices, and forbade any defense based on the truth of the video reporting,” according to the Center for Medical Progress.

It noted that Orrick also excluded the expert testimony of Dr. Forrest O. Smith, an abortionist who testified in favor of CMP even though he is not pro-life. Smith agreed that the videos uncovered evidence of infants being delivered alive and killed through organ harvesting at Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood accused Daleiden and CMP of “fraud” and “breach of contract” because the undercover investigators posed as employees of a non-existent fetal tissue procurement company, used fake IDs and recorded people without their permission.

But his lawyers said the IDs were creative props that were never used for government identification purposes, and the recorded conversations were in public areas where third parties easily could overhear them. They noted that the judge refused to allow the defense to play full videos of these conversations to the jury.

CMP accused Orrick of bias, pointing to evidence that he helped to open a Planned Parenthood in San Francisco that brought in $100,000 per year to a non-profit center that Orrick directed. Previously, Daleiden asked that Orrick be disqualified from the case, but he said the judge refused to step down or disclose his relationship with Planned Parenthood.

Charles LiMandri of LiMandri & Jonna, special counsel to the Thomas More Society and lead counsel in the case, said Daleiden and the other investigators deserve praise for their courageous work.

“Instead, a biased trial court hamstrung their defense with extremely one-sided rulings resulting in a monstrously unjust verdict in favor of Planned Parenthood,” LiMandri said. “We are looking forward to finally obtaining justice for our heroic clients through the appellate process. Ultimately, it is Planned Parenthood that must answer for its heinous crimes against humanity.”

Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group, which also is representing Daleiden and CMP, said the future of investigative journalism could rest on the Ninth Circuit’s decision.

“This unprecedented, draconian treatment of undercover journalists amounts to selective censorship and punishment of pro-life views,” she said.

Daleiden said their real “crime” in Orrick’s courtroom was being pro-life.

“The animus against free speech about abortion and fetal trafficking was palapable in Judge Orrick’s courtroom, where no evidence against Planned Parenthood would be admitted and the real ‘crime’ is being pro-life,” he said. “This judgment does not reflect equality or fairness and puts freedom of the press and the rule of law at risk for all Americans. This judgment must be reversed.”

Daleiden and the CMP investigation did a lot of damage to Planned Parenthood when they revealed the abortion giant’s baby body parts operation. Not only did it raise concerns about potentially illegal sales of human body parts, but it also uncovered evidence of abortionists allegedly putting women’s lives at risk by altering abortion procedures to better harvest aborted baby parts. The investigators also found evidence of possible patient privacy violations.

These findings prompted investigations by the U.S. House and Senate, as well as a number of states. The House and Senate investigations both recommended that the Department of Justice investigate Planned Parenthood after finding strong evidence that the abortion chain broke the law. The Department of Justice is investigating.

Two of Planned Parenthood’s business partners in Orange County, California also admitted to selling aborted baby body parts in a $7.8 million settlement with the county district attorney’s office.

However, Planned Parenthood repeatedly has denied all allegations of wrong-doing, and many news outlets now parrot its talking points that the undercover videos were deceptively edited or debunked. An independent forensics investigation verified that the videos were authentic.

Some undercover videos show how Planned Parenthood employees callously and flippantly negotiated the price of tiny baby hearts, lungs, livers and brains. Other evidence indicates the abortion giant may have broken HIPAA patient privacy laws.

