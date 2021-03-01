https://hannity.com/media-room/de-blasio-turns-mayor-accuses-cuomo-of-laughing-off-allegations-of-sexual-misconduct/
CUOMO SPEAKS: Embattled Governor Releases Statement, Says Actions ‘May Have Been Insensitive’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement over the weekend after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in the media; saying some of his actions “may have been insensitive” or “too personal.”
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” said the Governor.
NEW: In statement, @NYGovCuomo says:
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.”
Read here: pic.twitter.com/ZIIkPfonqg
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) February 28, 2021
“Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.”
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) February 28, 2021
“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he added.
Read Cuomo’s full statement above.
REPORT: Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment, Misconduct by Ex-Aide
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.25.21
From Fox News:
A former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing the embattled New York leader of sexually harassing her — including unwanted kissing and touching — and says his top female staffers “normalized” the behavior.
Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, said Cuomo constantly sought her out and had staffers arrange meetings with her, where he made inappropriate comments.
“Let’s play strip poker,” Boylan said Cuomo remarked on a flight from an event in October 2017, according to an essay she wrote on Medium published Wednesday.
In another encounter in December 2016, Boylan said Cuomo arranged through a handler to meet her in his Albany office, to which she agreed reluctantly. She said he gave her a tour of his office, “smirked” and showed off a cigar box he said was given to him by former President Bill Clinton while he served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Boylan said she interpreted that to be an innuendo referencing the affair between Clinton and his then-intern Monica Lewinsky in the mid-1990s.
She said she was warned by other staffers when she joined Cuomo’s administration in 2015 to “be careful around the Governor.”
Read the full report at Fox News.