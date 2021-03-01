https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/congressman-married-other-man-equality-act-opponents-they

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney and his then-fiance Randy Florke at the 2014 Human Rights Campaign gala in New York, New York. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D.-N.Y.), who is in a same-sex marriage, said on the House floor on Thursday that opponents of the Equality Act “believe LGBT people are morally inferior.”

The Equality Act, which passed the House early on Saturday, would force schools in the United States to let biological males play on girls’ sports teams and use their locker rooms, restrooms and dressing rooms.

“I was thinking about my kids as I walked onto the floor today, and I have just one question to those who today, with their votes, would seek to perpetuate legal discrimination against millions of American families, including mine,” said Maloney. “Why are they afraid to just say what they really believe?

“Why hide behind the ridiculous, embarrassing, easily debunked arguments, falsehoods, fearmongering about locker rooms and women’s sports and religious practices that will never be harmed?” said Maloney. “Why not just say what they really mean?

“I tell you what, Madam Speaker, I will say it for them,” he said. “Their real argument, the only honest argument, is that they believe LGBT people are morally inferior and that firing us should be permitted.

“They argue the longstanding protections we already provide in the civil rights laws for religious practice for some reason aren’t good enough,” he said. “Here they demand more capacity to hate on gay people than they would ever claim as a religious right to discriminate on the basis of race.”

“The true argument is that their beliefs demand existing discrimination against LGBT people be allowed,” Maloney said. “That is their true argument. That is pro-discrimination.

“Our argument is that discrimination is wrong and that it should not be permitted, and that the exercise of religion here can be protected just as we do in every other civil rights context–no more, no less,” he said.

Here is the full text of Maloney’s statement about the opponents of the Equality Act:

