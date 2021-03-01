https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-sound-alarm-on-biden-immigration-plan-will-be-catastrophic-for-our-party-for-our-country

Top Democrat lawmakers are sounding the alarm over Democrat President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda, and some have essentially advocated for returning to the policies that President Donald Trump deployed to slow down the flow of illegal immigration into the U.S.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) warned “the Biden administration against easing up too much on unauthorized immigrants, citing their impact on his constituents, local hospitals and their potential to spread the coronavirus,” Axios reported. The report said that Cuellar sees that the pro-immigration agenda that far-left Democrats are pushing could blow up in the administration’s face.

“You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar told Axios.

“Cuellar hopes the administration continues using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families, at least during the pandemic,” Axios noted. “He said smugglers will likely use the shift in immigration tactics from the Trump to the Biden administration to convince migrants to come to the U.S.”

“The bad guys know how to market this,” Cuellar added.

During an interview with CNN on Monday morning, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) warned that the policies the Biden administration is pushing for will devastate the party and the country.

“You’re quoted in Politico as saying this and it really struck me and it’s one of the reasons I wanted to have you on the show today. You said, ‘The way that we’re doing it right now is catastrophic, and it’s a recipe for disaster. Our party should be concerned, if we go off the rails, it’s going to be bad for us.’ You went on to say, ‘Biden is going to be dealing with a minority in Congress, if he continues down some of these paths,’” CNN host Poppy Harlow said. “Which paths do you think are the wrong paths that you see the Biden ministration going down now on immigration?”

“Well, my concern at this in the recent weeks in my district, migrants who made it across the border, who even pass the line of MPPs [Migrant Protection Protocols], who were 5,000 folks that have been waiting for two years across the border, made it across the Rio Grande Valley were processed and released,” Gonzalez responded. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you, it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border.”

“And it’ll be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district, in the middle of a pandemic, in an area where we’ve lost over 3,000 people in my small congressional district,” he continued. “So, I think we need to have a better plan in place. I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country. And we shouldn’t have a policy in place that impulses people to make this 2,000 mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.”

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Gonzalez calls out Biden’s disastrous border policies: “it won’t be long before we have 10,000s of people showing up to our border & it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district”pic.twitter.com/7J6yGt9OQ8 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) March 1, 2021

