Candace Owens may not be your cup of tea, but it’s possible to disagree with her without stooping to the nasty level that racist “pastor” Bishop Talbert Swan is willing to stoop:

BREAKING: Leaked photo of Candace Owens on her wedding night. pic.twitter.com/RHFnh1C6UP — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 1, 2021

Here’s a screenshot in case he deletes (but we won’t hold our breath):

Candace Owens is married to a white British man. And we’re apparently supposed to liken that to embracing the KKK.

Vile.

That’s a disgusting tweet. Nasty — kcc (@kskcc5) March 1, 2021

Well, at least it’s on-brand for Talbert Swan. Disgusting, nasty tweets are what he does.

Bishop? Really? — stacey tease (@staceytease) March 1, 2021

Call yourself a Bishop? Of what exactly?? — Robzilla (@Cardamungus) March 1, 2021

I am not a fan of Owens myself. But this guy is as “bishop” in name only. — Adam Fitzgerald (@_AdamFitzgerald) March 1, 2021

I’m seeing ‘Pastor’ on your bio. What sort of counsel do you exactly give to your congregation Sir? — Big William (@BigWilliam_) March 1, 2021

This is crude as hell. How can you call yourself a man of the cloth? — Perseus ❎ (@wolf_front) March 1, 2021

Someone explain to me how this dude is a “bishop”🤔 — Josh M (DFSJDM) (@DFS_JDM) March 1, 2021

Talbert Swan is most certainly not a godly man.

Such a shame. Sounds like you need to pray for yourself — Heather Dalton (@herden_ga) March 1, 2021

You’re promoting quite a bit of hate here for a man who’s supposed to be dedicated to peace you may need to rethink your career — Bigdog (@BigLee39483902) March 1, 2021

You’re a garbage human. — ImTheRhino (@ImTheRhino) March 1, 2021

