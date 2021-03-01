https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/dhs-secretary-says-the-biden-administrations-not-apprehending-9-year-olds-whose-loving-parents-sent-them-across-mexico-alone/

As Twitchy reported, former President Trump slammed the Biden administration during his address at CPAC for basically inviting caravans of migrants to the southern border. The Biden administration fired back by sending out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to assure the press that there’s no crisis at the border.

In addition, Mayorkas said that the Biden administration wouldn’t be apprehending, say, a 9-year-old whose loving parents had sent their child alone across Mexico from Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador.

If they’re not apprehending unaccompanied 9-year-olds, then why did the administration just reopen those migrant overflow facilities for minors?

Here’s the complete question and answer for context. We would like to point out that plenty of people objected loudly to the Trump administration finding “sponsors” (such as foster homes) to take care of unaccompanied children, arguing that that was just a ploy to keep them separated from their parents.

So they’re processing the kids as quickly as possible to get them to HHS, while they wait in those cage-like converted shipping containers and maybe a polluted Superfund site?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...