New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has problems on two fronts: Probes into his administration’s nursing home policies have resulted in bipartisan calls to resign, and a second woman is now accusing the governor of sexual harassment.

The New York Post’s Jonathan Levine noticed that Vogue was among media outlets carrying Emmy Award recipient Gov. Cuomo on their shoulders last year:

Some Vogue Magazine coverage of Andrew Cuomo in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wuL0lwIeyX — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 1, 2021

All that took place while the media was taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run interference for Cuomo and other Democrats.

There’s a lot of that going around when it comes to Gov. Cuomo.

Gross. Remember when journalism had the appearance of being dignified? — U L T R A – T R E N (@TrenUltra) March 1, 2021

Perhaps, but that was so long ago.

One of the best examples I’ve ever seen of “Pride comes before the fall.” — Tracy VT (@TlvtVan) March 1, 2021

Hey siri, what is propaganda? — Grayson Ninefingers (@grayson9fingers) March 1, 2021

Disgusting. Vogue should be shut down. https://t.co/Vb8IXIpTf3 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 1, 2021

Imagine 4 years of being called losers and hacks by DJT, only to prove that you are, in fact, a loser and a hack. #CuomoForPrison https://t.co/pktWCbAHYC — MouthyMom (@RealMouthy_Mom) March 1, 2021

CNN also falls into that category:

