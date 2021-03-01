https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/01/disgusting-ny-post-journo-spotlights-vogues-2020-fawning-over-gov-andrew-cuomo-that-has-aged-horribly/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has problems on two fronts: Probes into his administration’s nursing home policies have resulted in bipartisan calls to resign, and a second woman is now accusing the governor of sexual harassment.

The New York Post’s Jonathan Levine noticed that Vogue was among media outlets carrying Emmy Award recipient Gov. Cuomo on their shoulders last year:

All that took place while the media was taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run interference for Cuomo and other Democrats.

There’s a lot of that going around when it comes to Gov. Cuomo.

Perhaps, but that was so long ago.

CNN also falls into that category:

