https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trump-to-cpac-we-will-be-united-and-strong-like-never-before

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Former President Donald Trump is giving the closing speech at CPAC on Sunday night, his first major speech since leaving office.

He is expected to attempt to unify a Republican party that has been at risk of factionalizing between the establishment GOP and the new, more populist right that emerged under Trump’s leadership.

He is anticipated to rule out the idea of forming new political parties, saying “Instead, we will be united and strong like never before,” Trump said.

Trump will take the Biden administration to task for cancelling the Keystone Pipeline project, and with it, tens of thousands of jobs on both sides of the US-Canada border.

TRUMP: “Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history… In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/O4I5WiRltJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

He will likely take aim at the identity politics and identitarianism that is driving so many of the Biden administrations policies, and their nominations for key federal agencies. Biden’s immigration policies also came under fire from the former president, who ran on his own immigration reform policies that were designed to further reduce illegal immigration and promote an America first ethos.

Trump makes it clear that he does not intend to start a new party. pic.twitter.com/4QPZDk9hJI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2021

Trump is not expected to rule out a continuation of his career holding elected office. He said “But who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

TRUMP: “But who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.” pic.twitter.com/3TJiV8zDyT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2021

Trump, who moved his permanent residence to Florida from New York during his time in the White House, got an exuberant welcome from the CPAC crowd. Earlier in the day, his supporters lined the street outside of CPAC to cheer him on.

A rally manifested outside the hotel.

Trump rally outside of CPAC during his first major appearance since the election. https://t.co/QVXlIgitBg — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 28, 2021



