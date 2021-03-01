https://www.dailywire.com/news/don-jr-calls-on-book-publisher-to-cancel-cuomos-book-amid-scandal-rules-should-be-applied-equally

Donald Trump Jr. highlighted the double standard of the political Left on Monday evening by calling out the publisher of Andrew Cuomo’s book and asking if they would be canceling the governor’s book contract in light of the recent scandals that have threatened to topple New York’s governor.

“With everything that is coming to light, when will @CrownPublishing be cancelling @andrewcuomo ’s contract?” Trump Jr. tweeted alongside a screenshot of a press release that stated: “Crown to Publish NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s AMERICAN CRISIS: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The tweet from Trump Jr. comes after Simon & Schuster canceled the book contract of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) following the events that unfolded on January 6.

“Cancel culture is awful, but all I’m saying is that the rules should be applied equally,” Trump Jr. told The Daily Wire in a statement. “Simon & Schuster cancelled their contract with Josh Hawley, but Crown is going to stick by a credibly accused serial sexual harasser just because he’s a Democrat? What kind of message does that send? What are the rules? That’s all I’m asking.”

Cuomo has faced a growing hot seat over the way that he handled nursing homes in his state during the coronavirus pandemic and over the way that deaths were counted. The hot seat has become even hotter in recent days after multiple women have come forward and accused the governor of sexually harassing them at work.

The Cut highlighted the workplace allegations that Cuomo is facing:

Now, Cuomo is facing a firestorm stemming from serious allegations: that he exhibited harassing and sexually inappropriate behavior toward two of his former aides, including one instance of forcible kissing. Lindsey Boylan first came forward to say Cuomo “sexually harassed [her] for years” via Twitter in December but did not go into detail about what transpired. (A representative for Cuomo said there was “simply no truth to these claims” at the time.) The accusations snowballed this month after New York State assemblyman Ron Kim accused Cuomo of calling him at home, berating him, and telling him he would “destroy him” in response to statements Kim gave to the press. Multiple reports have quoted anonymous and on-the-record government officials stating Cuomo has long managed via intimidation and bullying tactics.

The floodgates opened against Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report in January that said that estimated the coronavirus deaths that had been counted from the nursing homes was undercounted by roughly 50 percent.

The New York Post reported last month that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, had apologized to Democrat lawmakers in the state for the situation that the scandal put them in, saying that they “froze” in fear because they were scared that there would be a criminal investigation into the way the administration had handled the nursing home data.

This report has been updated to include additional information.

