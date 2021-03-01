https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/eric-trump-weaponized-legal-system-got-hundreds-subpoenas-attacked-kids-one-half-three-half-video/

Eric Trump joined Greg Kelly tonight following President Trump’s speech Sunday at CPAC!

During their discussion, Eric reported on the horrific abuse the family received the past 5 years.

The left not only abused President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump but also abused the Trump children and grandchildren.

Eric Trump: Greg, I don’t think people even comprehend… I don’t think people realize what the Democrats tried to do to us. The way they weaponized the system. I got hundreds, hundreds, and hundreds of subpoenas. Every single day. The way they weaponized the legal system against us, the way they still do it. The way they are just out for blood. Anything they could do to take down our family, our friends. Anybody who came close to us. The way people tried to cancel us. And despite that we kept on fighting and fighting and fighting. We did so every single day… There’s so much behind the scenes that people don’t even comprehend. It was an emotional end to a beautiful journey. They came after us and our kids and Barron and our kids who are one-and-a-half, three-and-a-half and the things that were said to them!

TRENDING: BREAKING: THE FRAUD WILL STAND – Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

Via Greg Kelly Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

