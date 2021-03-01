https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/01/even-dems-now-warning-about-dangerous-illegal-immigration-actions-including-people-not-tested-for-virus-n335527
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden's DHS Wants to Focus More On Vaccinating Illegal Immigrants Than Deporting Them
February 2, 2021
Science Confirms It: There's a New Personality Disorder Creating Faux Victims in Need of Revenge
December 11, 2020
Oh Noes! 'The Squad' Could Be Headed to the Trash Heap of Socialism, Say Inside Sources
December 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy