Last year, Ricky Gervais set Hollywood on its ear (arse) with a brilliant and biting opening monologue during the Golden Globes. This was right before the country went into the COVID tailspin but even without a PANDEMIC, Ricky’s comments are absolutely unforgettable.

He was good enough to remind Hollywood THIS year as well.

Everyone can relax 😂

Have a great night #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/P87Uau4D9u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 28, 2021

His tweet with last year’s monologue is *chef’s kiss*.

‘I don’t care anymore. I’m joking, I never cared.’

So.

Damn.

Brilliant.

It really was amazing.

They should have brought him back this year but oh no, they gave us two privileged white women babbling about diversity.

Hollywood learned NOTHING.

Shocker.

The BEST monologue for any awards show ever. This should go on a signal into outer space so the aliens know what our planet is like. We’ll never be invaded, abducted, or probed…unless you want to be. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 28, 2021

legend status — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 1, 2021

Epic — Joan M. Cullen (@JoanieBaloney90) March 1, 2021

Far better than that ridiculous hot mess most of America didn’t watch last night.

OMG…so bad! So good! 🤣👏🏻 — Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) March 1, 2021

Let’s hope they all felt it.

***

