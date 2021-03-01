Dr. Anthony Fauci said a timeline to get COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 potentially won’t be until next year.

“If you project realistically when we’ll get enough data to be able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated, I would think that would be at the earliest the end of the year and very likely the first quarter of 2022,” Fauci said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

HOUSE PASSES $1.9 TRILLION CORONAVIRUS SPENDING BILL WITH MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

Fauci, who serves as the White House chief medical adviser, said high school students, however, will likely be able to get the vaccine this fall.

As vaccine distributions continue en route to the Biden administration’s goal to get 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days of his presidency, some states have begun rolling back their restrictions put in place over the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which will spruce up the national supply to further help the immunization rate.

Governors from Texas and Mississippi have said they are considering pulling back on the mask mandate, while in Michigan and Massachusetts, state leaders are looking to ease restrictions on gatherings.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said he would ease limits on outdoor gatherings and allow restaurants and bars to serve alcohol until 12 a.m., most of which previously shuttered their doors at 10 p.m.

Fauci acknowledged that the curve of COVID-19 cases is coming down but said it’s plateaued in recent days. The doctor said he believes some of the easings of restrictions are premature.

“It is really risky to say it’s over, we’re on the way out, let’s pull back,” Fauci told CNN’s Dana Bash. “Because what we can see is that we turn up. It isn’t hypothetical because just look historically at the late winter, early spring of 2020, at the summer of 2020, when we started to pull back prematurely, we saw the rebound. We definitely don’t want that to happen.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since Dec. 14, the United States administered more than 72 million vaccine doses, reaching almost 15% of the population. The country is currently giving out around 1.6 million shots a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been over 28 million COVID-19 cases in the country and more than 500,000 deaths attributed to the virus.