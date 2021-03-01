https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/01/five-attorneys-general-send-letter-to-biden-urging-him-to-reject-radical-nominee-vanita-gupta/

Today, five attorneys general from Indiana, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden urging him to withdraw his nomination of Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general.

“As the chief legal officers of Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, we write today to urge you to withdraw the nomination of Vanita Gupta for Associate Attorney General,” the letter states. “Ms. Gupta’s past comments and track record have demonstrated her disinterest in meaningful police reform in favor of destructive policies that would defund the police. Her nomination will further divide our nation instead of implementing policies to protect our communities and support law enforcement.”

The letter alludes to Gupta’s poor stance on law and order, given her support for defunding the police and for the openly Marxist organization Black Lives Matter.

“Endorsing such a radical nominee is no way to bring about unity. Our local law enforcement officers protect our families, our neighborhoods, and our cities, often at great risk to themselves,” the five attorneys general, Todd Rokita of Indiana, Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas, Mike Hunter of Oklahoma, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, and Ken Paxton of Texas note. “Policies to limit their ability to do their job will not make us safer but will instead put us — and them — at an increased risk of violence. Meanwhile criminals who have no respect for the law or human life will be given more freedom to wreak havoc on our streets.”

In September, Gupta’s interest group, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, urged Congress to “redirect government dollars away from policing practices rooted in the criminal-legal system and carceral state and toward practices that reflect a vision of public safety that promotes community health and rebuilds trust.” As first reported by The Federalist, the organization published a 416-page report in March 2019 calling to abolish police in all schools, and advocated for “community policing” over “real” policing measures carried out by trained law enforcement.

“Police officers should have no role in student disciplinary matters,” the report states. “Even leaders who express a commitment to community policing sometimes view it as separate and distinct from ‘real’ law enforcement. Some delegate the task of cultivating community relationships to a handful of officers and assign others to patrolling streets and responding to calls.”

In June, several corporations such as Microsoft and Target donated to Gupta’s far-left organization — which in turn donated undisclosed sums to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The Minnesota Freedom Fund was triumphed by now-Vice President Kamala Harris, whose endorsement would lead to the bailing out of dozens of violent criminals, such as twice-convicted sex-offender Christopher Boswell. Boswell received $350,000 from the fund.

Gupta has advocated for a “new paradigm” for law enforcement that pertains to a “shrinking [of] the footprint of the criminal legal system in black and brown peoples’ lives,” as she claimed last summer during a House Oversight hearing. Her comments came during the Antifa riots across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, which were estimated between May 28 and June 8 to result in $2 billion worth of insurance claims, the most expensive manmade property damage in U.S. history.

“In Vanita Gupta, President Biden has nominated a liberal activist who supports defunding the police and brings to the job her experience leading a left-wing dark money group. President Biden promised to unify and heal this country, but he couldn’t have picked a more divisive figure to help lead the DOJ,” said Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network and a Federalist contributor.

Gupta’s confirmation hearings in front of the Judiciary Committee have not yet been scheduled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

