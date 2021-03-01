https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2021/02/28/five-must-see-moments-from-president-trumps-cpac-speech-n2585440

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke before the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), his first public appearance since leaving the White House roughly six weeks ago.

Here are five of the more noteworthy moments of his speech.

What Trumpism Means

“It means low taxes. It means eliminating job-killing regulations, Trumpism,” he explained. “Trumpism means strong borders, but people coming into our country based on a system of merit so they can come in and help us as opposed to coming here and not being good for us, including criminals.”

“It means no riots in the streets. It means law enforcement. It means very strong protection for the Second Amendment and the right to keep and bear arms,” the president said. “It means support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years.”

TRUMP: “Trumpism means strong borders… no riots in the streets. It means law enforcement. It means very strong protection for the Second Amendment… It means support for the forgotten men and women who have been taken advantage of for so many years” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/WA555DbUzK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Not Creating a Third Party

Although there has been growing speculation about President Trump breaking off from the Republican Party and creating his own political party, he said that was not the case.

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news,” he told the crowd. “Wouldn’t that be brilliant, start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you can never win? No, we’re not interested in that.”

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news” President Trump #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/q5rs0iAhBU — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

Work to Elect Republican Leaders

The former president has vowed to work to elect Republicans up and down the ticket.

“I will be actively working to elect strong, tough, and smart Republican leaders,” he said from the stage.

President Trump announces that he will actively work to elect strong, tough, and smart Republican leaders. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/9tFDegyqi3 — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

Take Back Congress and the White House

Trump has the ultimate goal of taking back the House of Representatives, the Senate, and ultimately, the White House. He hinted at another run in 2024.

“With your help we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be,” he said with a smile. “I wonder who that will be. Who, who, who will that be, I wonder?”

“With your help we will take back the house, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be.” President Trump ends his #CPAC2021 speech. pic.twitter.com/zmC7WBRBdj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

The former president also addressed a number of other issues Americans are concerned with.

Election Integrity

According to Trump, Democrats across the nation used the Wuhan coronavirus to transform the vote by mail system, something the former president said is “illegal” because state legislatures failed to approve the changes.

In order to make elections that are “honest, fair, and accurate,” Trump called for “one Election Day,” which would effectively eliminate early voting.

“We must pass comprehensive election reforms and do it now,” he explained.

The former president said the election’s outcome would have changed if those laws and reforms were in place.

WATCH: Trump says “Democrats used the China virus as an excuse to change all of the election rules without the approval of their state legislatures… It had a massive impact on the election.” pic.twitter.com/LC7OuFX02K — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2021

TRUMP: “We need one Election Day, not 45, 30 — One. Like it’s always been.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/6wL1kpRQwC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Big Tech Censorship

Trump called on Congress to repeal Section 230 protections.

“The time has come to break up Big Tech monopolies and restore fair competition,” he told the audience. “… If the federal government refuses to act then every state in the union, where we have the voices, which is a lot of them, Big Tech giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook, should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.”

President Trump explains what we need to do to deal with big tech. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/CHGeLUHqvv — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

TRUMP: “The time has come to break up big tech monopolies and restore fair competition.” He then compliments GOP governors like Ron DeSantis who have gone after big tech. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/3uhRfGP52x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

