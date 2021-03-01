https://www.oann.com/fla-gov-desantis-unveils-statewide-bill-targeting-chinese-influence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-gov-desantis-unveils-statewide-bill-targeting-chinese-influence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pledged to tackle Chinese foreign influence in his state.

DeSantis unveiled a sweeping statewide proposal on Monday to address the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to influence domestic and international affairs. He vowed the bill will directly address the CCP’s interference in American research, education and public affairs.

“We will place strategic safeguards against foreign influence by closing loopholes, strengthening institutional vetting and applying common sense protections for Florida schools, government entities and more,” DeSantis stated.

“Florida will take a leading role by proposing important steps to address past, current, and future concerns of the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign influence in the governmental, economic, and academic affairs of our state.” Thank you @GovRonDeSantis! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/JqDkVE8Nsj — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 1, 2021

The governor also said the bill will target attempted influence from Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia. He added that he looks forward to working with the state legislature on the proposal.

