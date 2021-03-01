https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/gab-hacked-founder-says-targeted-mentally-tr-nny-demon-hackers-threaten-release-stolen-user-data/

Gab has been hacked by a group of far-left activists claiming that the attack was to help journalists.

The hacker group, DDoSecrets, says that they are making “70GB of passwords, private posts, and more available to researchers, journalists, and social scientists.”

DDoSecrets cofounder Emma Best, a trans far-left activist who previously leaked WikiLeaks group chats in defense of Hillary Clinton, told leftist rag Wired that the data “contains pretty much everything on Gab, including user data and private posts, everything someone needs to run a nearly complete analysis on Gab users and content.”

“It’s another gold mine of research for people looking at militias, neo-Nazis, the far right, QAnon and everything surrounding January 6,” Best claims.

TRENDING: BREAKING: THE FRAUD WILL STAND – Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

Though Best is an anti-WikiLeaks nut job, the website for their hacked material is a complete ripoff of Julian Assange’s creation. The unoriginal criminals are even calling it “GabLeaks.”

Gab founder Andrew Torba did not hold back in a post about the hackers, charging that they were attacked by “mentally ill tranny demon hackers.”

Torba says that the vulnerabilities that the group exploited to access the data have now been corrected.

Summit News reports that the group claims to have the passwords for the accounts belonging to Infowars’ Alex Jones, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. They claim that they have not yet decrypted the passwords or accessed the accounts.

While this case seems like a natural fit for charges under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, a law that is generally abused by the government, Best and her cronies don’t seem very worried.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

