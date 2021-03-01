http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z6ym41ILqAE/

A Decatur County Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot Saturday following a high speed chase succumbed to his wounds on Monday morning.

11 Alive reports Lt. Justin Bedwell pulled up on two suspects after another deputy had chased them across county lines. When he arrived on scene, one of the suspects allegedly shot at his vehicle, wounding Bedwell.

The suspects fled the scene but were apprehended on Sunday. They were identified as Brad Phillips and Troy Arthur Phillips.

Lt. Bedwell was taken to a hospital for treatment and died on Monday morning.

Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin used a Facebook post to mourn the death of Bedwell:

Sheriff Wiley Griffin is deeply saddened to announce to the community the passing of Lieutenant Justin Bedwell…. Posted by Wiley Griffin on Monday, March 1, 2021

Gov. Brian Kemp also reacted to Bedwell’s death:

On behalf of all Georgians, the Kemp Family sends our heartfelt prayers to Lt. Bedwell’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers in light of this heartbreaking news. His heroic sacrifice and dedicated service will not be forgotten. https://t.co/7rNPZQgGnO — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 1, 2021

Bedwell was a 19-year veteran of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

