It was a rough night for the leftists in Hollywood.

The Golden Globes dropped 60% in viewership over the previous year.

Only 5.4 million from one report tuned in to the leftist fest.

Things were better for Trump.

Over 8,158,000 people watched President Trump on YouTube deliver his speech at CPAC on Sunday.

Right Side Broadcasting 3.7 million

Reuters: 902,000

ABC News 208,000

The Hill 906,000

ABC Australia 352,000

The Independent 1,000,000

FOX 35 50,000

SKY News 222,000

News Now 818,000

Several more YouTube and Rumble channels carried President Trump’s speech in full on Sunday.

Trump still draws the largest numbers in history to his events.

But the nasty leftists were not so fortunate.

The Daily Caller reported:

The popular award show peaked with an average of 6.057 million viewers Sunday night on NBC, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. To put into perspective how bad the viewership was on NBC, “60 Minutes,” “The Rookie” and “American Idol” all had more viewers in the early data… …In all seriousness, this is just the latest example that people don’t give a damn about award shows. There are college football games that regularly get better ratings than what the Golden Globes got Sunday night.

