https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/good-news-trump-campaign-strategist-katrina-pierson-set-announce-run-us-house-texas/

Former Trump Campaign Spokeswoman and strategist for the Trump Administration Katrina Pierson is taking steps to run for US Congress.

Pierson is looking to run in the seat vacated after the late Rep. Ron Wright passed away from coronavirus earlier this year.

Katrina Pierson told The Gateway Pundit, “The stakes are too high and the fight is bigger than imagined. I am considering a run for Congress to continue the fight.”

The Hill reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: THE FRAUD WILL STAND – Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

A former top strategist for former President Trump’s presidential campaigns is taking steps to run for a U.S. House seat left vacant by the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), who succumbed to the coronavirus earlier this year. Katrina Pierson, a Tea Party activist who served as a spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign and as top adviser on his failed reelection bid, is planning to file in the coming days to run for Wright’s seat, based southeast of Fort Worth and stretching into rural Ellis and Navarro counties, according to five sources with knowledge of her planning. A source close to Pierson said she is building a campaign team ahead of a likely announcement, though a final decision about whether to enter the race was coming in the next day or two. Several sources say Pierson has held advanced conversations with a top Republican consulting firm about plans to enter the race in the coming days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

