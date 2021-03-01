https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603cf3605db3705aa0ab764d

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sees a way Republicans can win back the House, Senate, and White House: Ditch former President Donald Trump. During an appearance Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Cassidy warned his party that if it does not shift its focus to the issues, GOP candidates will lose in upcoming elections. “Political campaigns are about winning,” Cassidy said. “Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that’s clearly not happened over the last four years.” Cassidy — one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — does not think Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. He said Republicans need to connect with voters on “those issues that are important to the American people” if they want to win the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, not worry about “putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that’s kind of clear from the last election.” More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance’s Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threatAn eyewitness account of atrocities in Tigray

