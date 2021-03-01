https://thetruereporter.com/loyal-supporters-donald-trump-is-our-legitimate-president/

Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, held a speech at the CPAC Convention at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando

In his speech, Unanue covered major topics, including the 2020 US Presidential Election. According to the Goya Foods CEO, Donald Trump is our President. Simple as that. We know millions of people who’d agree on this one.

Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter

Unanue told the crowd at CPAC that Trump is still his president, calling him the “legitimate” President of the United States.

Via Raw Story:

This coin is a symbol of President Trump’s victory and success. This item sells for $39.95 on Amazon. Today’s special promotion is offering a massive discount on this item. President Trump 2020 Coin (Gold & Silver Plated) – Claim 1 Free OR Claim a Discount + Free Shipping Get Your Coin HERE Or Click on the image bellow.

Robert Unanue: “My biggest honor today is going to be that, I think, we’re going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump… I received, I think as many people I know and maybe many of you, unsolicited ballots. So, I mean, as a citizen of the United States, I think I’m allowed to vote once. once — not twice.”

Join Our Telegram channel here: https://t.me/TheTrueReporter

Source: The Gateway Pundit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

