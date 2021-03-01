https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/01/happy-55th-birthday-don-lemon/

Happy birthday to the ageless CNN anchor Don Lemon! It’s hard to believe you’re 55 today.

Lemon said he is spending his birthday celebrating International Women’s Day, which also happens to be March 1, by honoring his mom with a link to his new book about racism coming out later this month.

Today is my birthday. Today also marks the start of #InternationalWomensMonth. Today I celebrate the woman who’s been with me since day one. My mother. Because of her, there was no lack of love and connection in my family. Read more about her legacy: https://t.co/1rw1N9HY9V pic.twitter.com/wvCChLcMZG — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 1, 2021

2020 was a difficult year for many people, including Lemon, who said he had to “get rid of” a lot of friends over politics.

CNN’s Don Lemon says he had to get rid of a lot of friends of his that are Trump supporters: “I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you have to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict.”pic.twitter.com/OTou3b54s4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 30, 2020

But political differences won’t stop us from celebrating Lemon’s birthday like we do every year at The Federalist. That is, by watching videos of Lemon’s on-air New Year’s Eve shenanigans. Cheers to another year of continuing to baffle the internet with your ageless face!



















