https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/have-you-lost-your-mind-blue-check-envisions-a-foreign-policy-with-racial-equity-at-its-core/

Remember when NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss got all bent out of shape when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted “America First” from his official government account, perhaps giving away more than he intended by calling it a “partisan slogan”? In a speech given to the G7 countries in February, President Biden made his message clear: The Trump era of “America First” diplomacy is over. These tweets are from early February:

Biden just now: There is no longer a bright line between foreign and domestic policy, and to push back against authoritarianism effectively, the US must make racial equity a “whole of government effort.” — Howard French (@hofrench) February 4, 2021

Here’s Anne-Marie Slaughter of New America:

This is essential. But it’s not just that without racial equity at home we cannot be effective abroad; why not start imagining what a foreign policy with racial equity at its core would look like? https://t.co/gqkMXD3hd1 — Anne-Marie Slaughter (@SlaughterAM) February 4, 2021

Have you lost your mind? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) February 28, 2021

There is actually an interesting and important debate to be had here, but certainly not with this opening. — Anne-Marie Slaughter (@SlaughterAM) February 28, 2021

I think you have your answer @sullydish — Matty Imlac (@MattyImlac) February 28, 2021

Alas, another Obama retread and Hillary loyalist who’s willing to say anything to land a big job in the Biden administration. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) March 1, 2021

Remember like a year ago when I was saying that Wokeness is a national security threat for like ten different big reasons? — James Lindsay, cultural phenomenon (@ConceptualJames) March 1, 2021

Yeah, but they said Biden was the least woke Dem candidate, so there was nothing to worry about. — Wesley Mullins (@wesleyamullins) March 1, 2021

That got Tablet columnist Wesley Yang thinking:

“A foreign policy with racial equity at its core.” Genuinely curious what this would mean in practice and how it would affect policy in Africa, China, India, the Middle East https://t.co/pAvRx5Egzf — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

It is essentially branding aimed at realigning neocons and neoliberals. — Nikhil Pal Singh (@nikhil_palsingh) March 1, 2021

Is this like Jimmy Carter and human rights? — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

Are LBGTQ and “racial equity” going to become the new language of global intervention? https://t.co/oknfDJ7gjH — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

In 2005 after Katrina, Condaleeza Rice said the legacy of the civil rights movement was enabling the US to find “its voice as a true champion of democracy beyond our shores.” Before that recall the gender equality rationales for Afghanistan. So a return to that type of discourse. — Nikhil Pal Singh (@nikhil_palsingh) March 1, 2021

I get this. It totally makes sense. But the US military really is training its officers in “nonviolent communication” — telling them to say “I feel” rather than “I think” — and really is putting Ibram X. Kendi on syllabuses. https://t.co/TZqpb4OEuL — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

Remember last summer when someone posted a slide from the U.S. Army’s “Operation Inclusion,” citing the phrase “Make America Great Again” as an example of “covert white supremacy”?

So there’s this weird co-evolution here of branding, messaging, and actual adoption of wokeness in the military and natsec state. What started with Max Boot announcing his white privilege in WaPo is being institutionalized. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

Correction, Boot confessed to his white privilege in Foreign Policy, not WaPo https://t.co/3IAKcXxcTD — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

Therapeutic sensitivity stuff that took over the corporate world is now embedded in the US military — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

For sure it will all be retrofitted as a pretext for armed intervention. But it’s not happening for that reason. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

People are surprised to learn that the military is teaching nonviolent communication, Ibram X Kendi, micro-aggressions, urging the end of “hyper-masculinity”. Seems at odds with their mission. But not at all odds with being a massive bureaucracy run by the federal government. — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

Donald Trump would have continued his mission to strip this kind of training out of government entities in his second term.

I REALLY want to see the new woke drill sergeants in action — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 1, 2021

We’re so screwed. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) March 1, 2021

The CCP already uses a lot of woke language in its English-language press efforts. It’s clearly something they see as an Anglophone weakness. — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) March 1, 2021

Patton just did a 360 — Ask Questions (@NkayKay) March 1, 2021

“I feel” is just such bad language usage. I don’t care how you feel about a matter. I want to know what you think about it. I guess in the woke world where subjective feelings are primary this makes sense. — No Name is Safe (@truthtobugmen) March 1, 2021

We’ll annihilate entire villages, murder children, slaughter civilians, but god forbid you use the wrong pronoun. — Zed Sez (@NissZedX) March 1, 2021

Related:

‘Brace for impact’: Biden makes it clear for G7 leaders that he’s putting an end to Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda https://t.co/HCcMbeROXQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

