Remember when NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss got all bent out of shape when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted “America First” from his official government account, perhaps giving away more than he intended by calling it a “partisan slogan”? In a speech given to the G7 countries in February, President Biden made his message clear: The Trump era of “America First” diplomacy is over. These tweets are from early February:

Here’s Anne-Marie Slaughter of New America:

That got Tablet columnist Wesley Yang thinking:

Remember last summer when someone posted a slide from the U.S. Army’s “Operation Inclusion,” citing the phrase “Make America Great Again” as an example of “covert white supremacy”?

Donald Trump would have continued his mission to strip this kind of training out of government entities in his second term.

