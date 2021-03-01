https://trendingpolitics.com/she-caved-nikki-haley-praises-trump-cpac-speech-after-stabbing-him-in-the-back/

Former President Donald J. Trump is back with a vengeance after his delivery of an epic speech at the 2021 CPAC Conference.

Following several weeks of rest at his magnificent Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Trump headed north to Orlando where he thrilled the crowd by teasing a 2024 White House run, tearing Joe Biden to shreds and calling out the traitors within the Republican party.

While she didn’t make the list of the “grand-standers” who were condemned by Trump, Nikki Haley received the message loud and clear.

In a tweet after she had a chance to thoroughly digest the speech, Haley composed herself and praised the policies of his administration while calling for unity.

Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 1, 2021

According to Haley:

“Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen.”

The tweet was a marked change in attitude from the former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations after she recently blamed Trump for January’s chaos at the Capitol and did a premature victory dance on his political grave.

In remarks published by Politico, Haley was quoted:

“We need to acknowledge he let us down”

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

She also crowed about his political demise and claimed that he will never run for federal office again:

“He’s not going to run for federal office again,”

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

Haley’s backstabbing of Trump didn’t go over well with her former boss who rejected her request for a personal meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago, putting a serious damper on her presidential aspirations.

Like the rest of the RINOs who Trump publicly flogged in Orlando, Haley has to accept the reality that the Republican party is still solidly behind the former POTUS despite the outliers like Romney, Sasse, Murkowski, and Collins that the media adores.

The reality is that Nikki Haley will never be president and even she has to know it now.

