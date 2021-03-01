https://hannity.com/media-room/hillary-in-may-grateful-to-leaders-like-cuomo-for-making-responsible-decisions-to-keep-people-safe/
CUOMO SPEAKS: Embattled Governor Releases Statement, Says Actions ‘May Have Been Insensitive’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement over the weekend after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in the media; saying some of his actions “may have been insensitive” or “too personal.”
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” said the Governor.
“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he added.
Read Cuomo’s full statement above.
DE BLASIO TURNS: Mayor Accuses Cuomo of ‘Laughing Off’ Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed Governor Andrew Cuomo during a press briefing Monday; directly accusing his fellow Democrat of “laughing off” allegations of sexual misconduct and abusing his office.
“I think when someone’s done something wrong, they need to say ‘I did something wrong’ and decide what action they’re going to take as a result,” said the Mayor.
“It’s even more horrible that something like sexual harassment or taking advantage of a high office, to laugh it off is even more troubling. That’s not a laughing matter,” added de Blasio.
Watch de Blasio’s comments above.