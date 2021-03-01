https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/think-good-chance-stage-eric-trump-teases-future-trump-family-plans-video/

Eric Trump joined Greg Kelly tonight following President Trump’s exceptional speech Sunday at CPAC!

During their discussion, Eric reported on the horrific abuse the Trump family received the past 5 years.

And then Eric Trump reported on his father’s plans.

Eric Trump: What my father did for our nation again was so transformational. I’ve never been so proud of someone in my entire life. The backbone he has. The spine he has. The fight, the conviction. There’s never been anyone like him in American politics and there probably will never be another one like him. We’re honored to do it. So, it’s really the honor of our lifetime. I think there’s a good chance we’ll all be there on stage again. I don’t think you’ve seen the last of this family.

TRENDING: BREAKING: THE FRAUD WILL STAND – Supreme Court Rejects Sidney Powell’s Election Fraud Cases without Comment

Via Greg Kelly Tonight:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

