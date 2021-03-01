https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/01/impressive-twitch-kicks-off-womxns-history-month-by-inclusively-pissing-off-everyone-including-trans-women/

Today marks the first day of Women’s History Month.

IF YOU’RE A CIS-HETERONORMATIVE TRANSPHOBE, THAT IS.

If you’re woke, like gamer livestreaming platform Twitch, you know that March is all about celebrating womxn:

Let’s hear it for all the amazing womxn out there!

Well, based on the video, “womxn” is pronounced like “woman” or “women.” So, you just have to know that they’re talking about “womxn.”

It’s called “progress,” sir.

No, this is very, very serious. Because people who use “womxn” earnestly are very, very serious people.

Do you think this is something to mock?

Good. Because it is. It deserves to be mocked and derided and all-around crapped on.

Oh, rest assured. We’re not too lazy to look it up. We’re well aware of how stupid it is.

Because erasing women in the name of being inclusive is pretty damn stupid.

Even trans women and their allies are rolling their eyes:

When you’re so inclusive that you’re actually transphobic. And misogynistic, of course.

Nice work, Twitch.

You hate to see it.

