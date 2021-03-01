https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/03/01/insanity-wrap-156-who-is-doing-dementia-joes-thinking-for-him-n1429080

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If every puppet needs a puppetmaster, then whose hand is making Joe Biden’s mouth function?

Answer: If that’s his mouth functioning, then America is being run by the worst puppeteer in history. But as you’ll see, our Mystery Puppeteer was bad at most everything else, too.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Zuckerberg millions “helped” the vote in Michigan

Riots come to Georgia over voter ID

How to properly wear and use two masks at the same time: A handy video guide for newbies

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

pic.twitter.com/Y8qu3wLL8m — Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online (@BidenLs) March 1, 2021

Screwing over sick people has been a priority of Presidentish Joe Biden since Day One.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“Helping.”

Last August we learned (again) just how little it costs to buy a few thousand mail-in votes.

Recall this confession from a Democrat poll-rigger published back then by the New York Post:

The tipster said New Jersey homeless shelters offered a nearly inexhaustible pool of reliable — buyable — voters. “They get to register where they live in and they go to the polls and vote,” he said, laughing at the roughly $174 per vote Mike Bloomberg spent to win his third mayoral term. He said he could have delivered the same result at a 70 percent discount — like when Frank “Pupie” Raia, a real estate developer and Hoboken nabob, was convicted last year on federal charges for paying low-income residents 50 bucks a pop to vote how he wanted during a 2013 municipal election.

Now consider how very much more reliant than ever we were on mail-in ballots last year, and multiply that by the Zuckerberg’s millions — spent in places like Michigan and Georgia’s Fulton County.

This is not, to put things as delicately as possible, a recipe for processes that engender trust in the system.

That’s two presidential elections in a row where the system itself generated so little trust, that one side felt the other managed to rig the result.

Whether you believe any particular election was stolen or not is irrelevant. The issue at hand is a dysfunctional system that engenders distrust rather than trust — and every election must be an exercise in trust or it is pointless.

It’s time for serious reform, and Insanity Wrap is pleased to report that the process has already begun…

…in Georgia, one of the places needing it most, as you’ll see in this next item.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

ID for absentee ballots are now required in Georgia. Angry leftists react by storming the state capitol. pic.twitter.com/xt92xcDGwW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2021

It’s an insurrection, yes?

By the left’s rules, of course it is.

Just kidding. The left’s rules never, ever apply to the left.

As Insanity Wrap noted back in January, it’s an insurrection the one time right-wingers act like progressives do all the time.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Obama-era image, now in reruns. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

All the news that fits the narrative:

The reopened facility has sparked criticism from some Democrats such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who said they “never [have] been okay, never will be okay.” CBS praised the Biden administration for allowing in asylum seekers, many of whom had been stranded in Mexican facilities along the border for over a year, while blaming the long process on former President Donald Trump. The report from CBS comes as many media outlets tone down their language towards children’s immigration detention facilities. While the media largely characterized the situation at the border under Trump as “kids in cages,” mainstream media has instead under the Biden administration used terms such as “immigration facilities for children.”

As Insanity Wrap reported to you last week, “facilitated migrants” are the new “caged children.”

We’d also like to reiterate that we don’t want the press to be nicer to Republicans and conservatives, although a little less hysteria would be a welcome change.

But Insanity Wrap sure would like it if the press would treat both sides the same.

You may say we’re a dreamer… and we’re probably the only one.

May We Go Out and Play Now?

We are 15 days away from the year anniversary of 15 days to slow the spread — Michael Ciccio (@MichaelCiccio) March 1, 2021

Fun fact: The entire state of Florida, with far fewer restrictions than New York City and more than double the population, has suffered 30,851 COVID-related deaths to NYC’s 29,332.

With Florida and New York City having a combined population of around 29 million people, a difference of 1,500 deaths is barely a statistical blip.

NYC, there’s something about you — and it ain’t good.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

A small win for sanity:

“The Confronting Racism course featuring Robin DiAngelo is no longer available in our course library, at the request of the 3rd party content provider we licensed this content from,” Leverich said, according to Newsweek. “We provide a wide variety of learning content, including more than 270 courses on the topics of diversity, inclusion, and belonging,” the statement added. “We will continue to add new courses to help people learn the skills they need to be more successful in their career, including the foundational skills we all need to be effective allies and help build a more equitable future.”

Insanity Wrap is well aware that there’s a long way to go in weeding neo-racism out of our culture and our politics.

But it does seem that the backlash has at last begun.

The irony is that “Please Don’t Hate Me Too Much for Being White” books like DiAngelo’s are something that could only happen in postmodern America: Get-rich-quick efforts masquerading as woke virtue signaling.

The fact that they do great harm to race relations is just the icing on the cake, since grievance culture is what makes DiAngelo rich and politicians more powerful.

But Americans, who generally mean well, are finally waking up to the fact that woke authors like DiAngelo do not mean well.

The Efficacy of Two Masks, Demonstrated

Insanity Wrap might have to get into this whole wear two masks thing.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed We Have to Be Concerned About

He is the president in name only. So who is making the actual decisions? pic.twitter.com/jkcjkWZL7b — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 27, 2021

Question asked…

…and answered:

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

One More Thing…

(Seen on MeWe.)

Sometimes you see a meme that inspires you, and Insanity Wrap has just been inspired to take a couple of ribeyes out of the freezer for grilling tonight.

Maybe we’ll even french some fries to go with them.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

