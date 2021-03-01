https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/insurrection-angry-democrats-confront-police-georgia-state-capitol-lawmakers-pass-bill-requiring-voter-absentee-voters-video/

On Monday the Georgia Senate passed voter ID for absentee voters.

Democrats were OUTRAGED!

It’s harder to cheat when you have to prove who you are and where you live.

At the Georgia State Capitol, protesters are outside the security entrance, voicing their opposition to #HB531, the bill that restricts absentee voting… among other things. #GaPol #TheAtlantaVoice pic.twitter.com/hYwTKAaPmA — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) March 1, 2021

Here is video from inside the Georgia State Capitol.



ID for absentee ballots are now required in Georgia. Angry leftists react by storming the state capitol. pic.twitter.com/xt92xcDGwW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2021

The bill passed 97-72.

Via NBC New York:

Republican lawmakers in Georgia muscled legislation through the state House on Monday that would roll back voting access, over the objection of Democrats and civil rights groups gathered at the Capitol to protest. The bill comes after record turnout led to Democratic wins in Georgia’s presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs. House Bill 531 passed the lower legislative chamber by a vote of 97-72. It now goes to the state Senate for more debate.

