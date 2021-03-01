https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/nikki-haley-praises-trumps-glorious-cpac-speech-vicious-attacks-january/

According to an earlier report in February, neoconservative anti-Trumper Nikki Haley reached out to former President Trump to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago — but Trump shot her down.

The opportunist Haley, who has been described by some as “the right’s Hillary Clinton,” trashed President Trump prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The two had not spoken since the insurrection on Jan. 6, when Haley blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.”

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said after January 6. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

Politico also recently reported on Haley’s presidential ambitions and how she’s trying to have it both ways with Trump.

But on Sunday after President Trump’s glorious return to CPAC in his first speech since leaving officer, Nikki Haley suddenly changed her tune and praised President Trump.

Via Trending Politics:

Strong speech by President Trump about the winning policies of his administration and what the party needs to unite behind moving forward. The liberal media wants a GOP civil war. Not gonna happen. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 1, 2021

Nikki is trying to have if both ways.

And it’s not working out too well for her.

Even the liberal media is not fooled by it.

