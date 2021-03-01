https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/01/is-school-district-teaching-that-all-whites-perpetuate-racism-newsweek-corrects-its-fact-check-from-half-true-to-true/

As Twitchy reported on February 23, Christopher Rufo had obtained whistleblower documents from the Buffalo Public Schools teaching middle school students that “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism.

Three days later, Newsweek decided to do a “fact-check”: Are Buffalo schools teaching students that all whites perpetuate racism?

Writer Mary Ellen Cagnassola arrived at “half-true.” But as Rufo reports, Newsweek appended a correction to the piece Monday morning, reading, “The ruling of this story has been corrected to ‘true’ from ‘half true’ and information has been added on Buffalo high schools.”

Newsweek (now) reports:

Dr. Fatima Morrell, BPS’ associate superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, led the charge for the incorporation of BLM-based curricula for grades K-12 for the 2020-2021 school year. It is derived from the organization Black Lives Matter at School, an educator-driven movement advocating for racial justice in education.

Its guiding principles include “restorative justice,” “empathy,” “loving engagement,” “trans affirming,” “globalism,” “queer affirming” and others aimed at expanding community understanding of racial justice.

Morrell told WKBW Buffalo that the curriculum is designed to empower students and teach historically marginalized voices. The materials are meant to be used as “fodder for discussion,” not hard and fast facts. She called the claims that the district is telling students that all white people perpetuate racism a decontextualization pulled out to be “sensational.”

One of the articles used in the curriculum, however, plainly reads, “While all White people and even many POC play a part in perpetuating systemic racism, it is important to recognize the powerful role played by White elites in maintaining this system.” So … the claim is 100 percent true.

Yup; MSN picked up Newsweek’s story but didn’t update it with the correction. Here’s the original “half-true” reasoning.

It’s true that one of BPS’ middle school teaching materials includes an article that states, “While all White people and even many POC play a part in perpetuating systemic racism, it is important to recognize the powerful role played by White elites in maintaining this system.”

However, educators at BPS are not organizing lesson plans around that one phrase, which is for middle school students only, nor are they pushing any of the research as hard and fast facts.

It’s true; however

If your school is going to adopt this curriculum, at least own up to it — don’t say it’s just “fodder for discussion.”

