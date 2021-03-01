https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-elizabeth-warren-to-introduce-ultra-wealth-tax-bill-will-reduce-income-inequality/

Far-left Senator Elizabeth Warren will reportedly introduce new legislation in the coming days to implement an “Ultra Wealth tax” on the richest Americans; a move to “reduce income inequality” in the United States.

Since the pandemic crisis started, billionaire wealth has shot up 40%, while millions remain unemployed and families struggle to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. It’s time for a #WealthTax to make ultra-millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 1, 2021

“Right now, we live in an America tilted toward the ultra-rich and the powerful,” posted Warren on social media.

This would generate at least $3 trillion for President Biden’s big agenda to #BuildBackBetter: expanding the caregiving economy from child care to nursing homes, rebuilding infrastructure, high quality k-12 education, and tuition-free public college and technical schools. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 1, 2021

“Today, with @PramilaJayapal & @RepBrendanBoyle, I’m introducing a bill for a two-cent #WealthTax on net worths above $50 million—a few cents more for billionaires. This will raise at least $3 trillion to #BuildBackBetter and increase opportunity for all,” she added.

“A #WealthTax is critical for raising revenue, and that revenue is critical for raising opportunity. We build a future for all of our kids by investing in opportunity. This is one way we can make this government work for everyone—not just the rich and powerful,” posted the Senator.

A PLAN FOR THAT? Elizabeth Warren Unveils $1 TRILLION Plan to Fight ‘Environmental Racism’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.10.19 Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.” “In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren. Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019 “From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds. “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.” Read Warren’s full plan here. ADD IT TO THE LIST: Warren Says Pandemic Response Must Include ‘Free Child Care, Pre-K, Paid Leave’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.02.21 Senator Elizabeth Warren doubled-down on her calls to expand America’s massive entitlement system this week; saying any response to the CoVID pandemic should include universal child care, pre-k education, and paid leave. “Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave,” posted Warren on Twitter. Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave.https://t.co/m2MDs3Dz8L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 2, 2021 President Biden has already pledged to spend upwards of $4 trillion in his first days in office on a series of issues including CoVID, immigration, and the environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

