Bill de Blasio has enjoyed — deservedly — a reputation as a truly terrible politician. “America’s Worst Mayor,” some have called him.

So imagine his relief at having the negative spotlight shone on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a change.

“See that? Yeah. Over there. That’s me somehow coming out ahead.” —Bill de Blasio pic.twitter.com/NL4dpuaupe — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 28, 2021

It’s not a great time to be a New York Democrat. But it’s definitely a better time to be Bill de Blasio than it is Andrew Cuomo:

“It’s just disgusting. Creepy. I’ve seen so many situations where [Gov. Cuomo] was abusive to people…” – @NYCMayor on allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo towards former aide. Watch the full convo w/ @EbrointheAM: https://t.co/8vtw1UV63T pic.twitter.com/2mYZrNj6dN — HOT 97 (@HOT97) March 1, 2021

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says “of course” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) should resign if the sexual harassment allegations against him are proven to be true. “There’s just no way he can govern.” pic.twitter.com/4s1e6jWctD — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2021

Welp.

Daaaaammmmnnnnn — Gina (@yeaheyitsg) March 1, 2021

Deblasio has been waiting for this opportunity https://t.co/rrW6prn4JB — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 1, 2021

The mayor is going after Cuomo like he’s a groundhog. https://t.co/t43hXgQHOU — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 1, 2021

Ha!

trying to think of an analogous case of one powerful pol knifing another powerful pol this gleefully during a scandal when they’re from the same party and the same state https://t.co/6xnuZM713L — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 1, 2021

Be Blasio and Cuomo hate each other on a level that most people can’t really comprehend https://t.co/Sk4LzzsaeY — Tyler 🍦 (@Tyler_The_Wise) March 1, 2021

wtf I love Deblasio now — Liran Kapoano (@kapoano) March 1, 2021

Question:

How long until Cuomo knifes de Blasio back? — Jason (@jasonhsv) March 1, 2021

That remains to be seen. But no matter what happens, we’ll be here for it.

I still think de Blasio is a massive tool but if he can do damage to Cuomo I’ll happily take it https://t.co/z5iHGtUGcF — Chesapeake Capitalist (@ChesapeakeCapi1) March 1, 2021

None of these people have any principles and I am glad they are destroying each other. May it happen swifter and more regularly. https://t.co/HJLWQrz22z — 8th Grade Geography Bee Winner PdH, dHp, HpD . . . (@colonial_bot) March 1, 2021

