(DAILY MAIL) — Frontier Airlines removed all passengers from a flight that was about to depart Miami and take off for New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night after it claimed that members of a Hassidic Jewish family refused to wear masks.

But family members and witnesses claim that the airline staff overreacted to a 15-month-old infant whose face was not covered – even though federal guidelines do not require those under 2 years of age to wear masks.

Other witnesses also alleged that Frontier staffers ‘cheered’ and ‘high-fived each other’ while exclaiming ‘We did it!’ after ordering the Jewish passengers off the plane.

