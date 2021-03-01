https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/john-brennan-increasingly-embarrassed-white-male-days-video/

Former CIA Director and architect of Spygate John Brennan went all in with the anti-white message being pushed by the left during an appearance on MSNBC Monday.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked former Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill (MO) about CPAC’s mostly white male audience (gasp) complaining about “cancel culture.”

McCaskill replied, “Because they want to be the victims, not the perpetrators. I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege.”

Brennan piled on and trashed white males: “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days,” prompting MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to laugh.

Pathetic.

WATCH:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days,” which prompts MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace to laugh pic.twitter.com/cbNS8oQ1eK — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 1, 2021

