Congressman Jim Jordan delivered a fiery speech at CPAC in Orlando, Florida over the weekend; saying he hopes Donald Trump is sworn-in as President on January 20th, 2025.

“Trump is the leader of the conservative movement, the leader of the American First movement, the leader of the Republican Party and I hope on January 20th, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country,” said Jordan.

“President Trump got to Washington and said, ‘I’m just going to do it.’ He knows that the people are what makes this country special,” he added.

Rep. Jim Jordan: “[Trump] is the leader of the conservative movement, the leader of the American First movement, the leader of the Republican Party and I hope on January 20th, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country.” pic.twitter.com/itvVQCORsB — The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2021

Watch Jordan’s comments above.

