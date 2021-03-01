http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M7d2UkoPN9k/

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes former President Donald Trump will be in New York City’s jail Rikers Island in 2024.

During the panel discussion on Trump’s CPAC speech, Behar said, “Well, first of all, I didn’t watch CPAC, so I have some questions. Was there a laugh track this year? Because it’s really the funniest show on television, and I thought CPAC is perfect because C stands for ‘cult.’ You know, I’ve never seen people working so hard to worship the god that is Donald Trump. I don’t think that he will run again in 2024 unless he does it from Rikers Island.”

She continued, “It’s interesting what happened in the world this week. Nicolas Sarkozy, who was the president of France, has been convicted, and he’s under arrest for a year. Berlusconi — he was the president of Italy for a while, was also arrested, convicted, and put on house arrest. So there’s a precedent set in the world. It’s not, like, oh, we can’t imagine a former president under arrest. Yes, we can. Yes, we can.”

Referencing two New York attorney generals, Behar continued, “Cyrus Vance has got some plans for him, and Letitia James has plans for him.”

