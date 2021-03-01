https://www.oann.com/kudlow-touts-success-of-operation-warp-speed-under-trump-admin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kudlow-touts-success-of-operation-warp-speed-under-trump-admin

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:56 AM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow highlighted the success of Operation Warp Speed while speaking at the CPAC on Sunday. He described the operation as one of the most extraordinary events in American history.

The Trump administration notably helped develop two vaccines within 11 months of the coronavirus emerging in the U.S. Kudlow also set the record straight in regards to the tax cuts enacted under the 45th president.

The former official went on to noted that under the Trump administration, poverty came down more than any point in sixty years. Child poverty and African American poverty reportedly fell by two percent, while Asian American poverty fell by three percent.

“We should rally as conservatives and follow through on the remarkable achievements of Former President Trump” @larry_kudlow #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/doH5gOImhx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

Kudlow closed his speech by encouraging conservatives to follow through on the remarkable achievements of former President Trump.

